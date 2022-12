New Suit - Class Action

UnitedHealth Group was hit with an ERISA class action Wednesday in New York Southern District Court. The complaint, filed by Zuckerman Spaeder and Cohen Howard LLP, contends that UnitedHealth determines the amount of benefits due for covered services from out-of-network providers by 'repricer' data rather than 'competitive fees' in the provider’s geographic area. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-10756, Popovchak et al v. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated et al.