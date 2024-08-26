Who Got The Work

Xeris E. Gregory of Polsinelli and Jason R. Canvasser of Clark Hill have entered an appearance for Doxim Inc. in a pending data breach class action. The court action, filed July 11 in Michigan Eastern District Court by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman and Federman & Sherwood, centers on a 2023 cyberattack that allegedly exposed the personally identifying and private data of thousands of consumers. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Terrence G. Berg, is 2:24-cv-11798, Poplawski v. Doxim, Inc.

Technology

August 26, 2024, 1:30 PM

