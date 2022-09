Removed To Federal Court

Travel & Leisure, the Orlando-based timeshare company formerly known as Wyndham Destinations, removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit to Tennessee Middle District Court on Friday. The complaint was filed by attorney Ryan Price on behalf of a timeshare owner who contends that he was coerced into signing a contract through unlawful hard-sell tactics. Travel & Leisure is represented by Cornelius & Collins. The case is 3:22-cv-00724, Pope v. Travel + Leisure Co.