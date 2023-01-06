Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis on Thursday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Inc. and Volunteer State Health Plan Inc. to Tennessee Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Massey & Associates on behalf of Wendy Pope, who claims that she was unlawfully terminated after seeking a religious exemption from the defendant's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The case is 1:23-cv-00006, Pope v. BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, Inc. et al.

Tennessee

January 06, 2023, 6:25 AM