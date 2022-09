New Suit - Class Action

Zillow Group, the real estate web portal that owns Trulia and Zillow, was hit with a digital privacy class action Thursday in Pennsylvania Western District Court. The complaint, brought by Lynch Carpenter LLP, centers on the defendant’s alleged use of 'session replay' software to track user activity on its website. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-01287, Popa v. Zillow Group, Inc.

Real Estate

September 08, 2022, 3:27 PM