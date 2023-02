Who Got The Work

Kathryn Cahoy, Emily Johnson Henn and Amy S. Heath from Covington & Burling have stepped in as defense counsel to Apple in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The complaint was filed Feb. 7 in California Northern District Court by Lynch Carpenter LLP on behalf of Ashley Popa. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Edward J. Davila, is 5:23-cv-00548, Popa v. Apple Inc..