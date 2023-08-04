New Suit - APA

Thompson Hine filed a lawsuit on Wednesday in Georgia Northern District Court on behalf of disposable vapor products provider Pop Vapor Co. LLC. The suit, against the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, seeks to challenge the FDA's denial of the plaintiff's premarket tobacco applications for various electronic cigarette products. According to the suit, the FDA denied the applications on the grounds that the plaintiff allegedly did not provide the 'length' of the e-cigarette products in its applications. The case is 1:23-cv-03446, Pop Vapor Co., LLC v. U.S. Food and Drug Administration et al.

Health Care

August 04, 2023, 6:48 AM

Plaintiffs

Pop Vapor Co., LLC

Plaintiffs

Thompson Hine

defendants

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Robert M. Califf

Xavier Becerra

nature of claim: 899/challenging a federal agency decision