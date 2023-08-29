Pop Star Clothier Claims Erika Girardi, With Help From Secre...

News From Law.com

The co-owner of a fashion house that clothes celebrity clients claims that Erika Girardi, the estranged wife of disbarred Los Angeles attorney Tom Girardi, leveraged Secret Service connections to wrongly prosecute him for fraud and identity theft to recoup thousands of dollars amid the couple's financial tailspin. In a lawsuit Tuesday, Chris Psaila of design company Marco Marco alleges that Erika Girardi gave him permission to charge her AMEX card and later claimed he defrauded her of up to $900,000.

August 29, 2023, 6:52 PM

