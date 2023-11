News From Law.com

Mental health in the legal profession continues to decline, and there's a price to be paid for it.On average, large law firms are losing nearly 10% or $21.9 million of annual staffing costs due to poor employee well-being, according to a new survey published on Thursday by workplace mental health solutions provider Unmind.

Legal Services

November 03, 2023, 1:29 PM

nature of claim: /