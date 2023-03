Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Womble Bond Dickinson on Wednesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Carnival, the international cruise line headquartered in Florida, and Kelly Tours Inc. to South Carolina District Court. The suit was filed by Burts Law on behalf of Ysheka Mobley and Reginald Poole. The case is 2:23-cv-01241, Poole v. Kelly Tours, Inc. et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

March 31, 2023, 8:47 AM

Plaintiffs

Reginald Poole

Ysheka Mobley

Burts Law PLLC

defendants

Carnival Corporation

Kelly Tours, Inc.

defendant counsels

Womble Bond Dickinson

Wern Law Firm

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims