New Suit - Employment

BNSF Railway was sued Friday in Colorado District Court for personal injury claims under the Federal Employers Liability Act. The suit, brought by Bern Cappelli on behalf of Gregory B. Poole, alleges that the plaintiff's cancer was caused by years of exposure to toxic chemicals while working for the railroad. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-02723, Poole v. BNSF Railway Co.

Transportation & Logistics

October 14, 2022, 7:42 PM