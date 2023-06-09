Attorneys at Perkins Coie on Friday removed a $1 million property damage lawsuit against Weyerhaeuser, a major producer of wood products, to Texas Eastern District Court. The suit, which brings claims on behalf of Texas homeowners and Allstate, as subrogee, centers on fire loss allegedly caused by a heat deflecting roofing system manufactured by the defendant. The case was filed by Boteler, Mahoney & Gray. The case is 4:23-cv-00536, Pool et al v. Weyerhaeuser Company.
Real Estate
June 09, 2023, 7:06 PM