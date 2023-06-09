Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Perkins Coie on Friday removed a $1 million property damage lawsuit against Weyerhaeuser, a major producer of wood products, to Texas Eastern District Court. The suit, which brings claims on behalf of Texas homeowners and Allstate, as subrogee, centers on fire loss allegedly caused by a heat deflecting roofing system manufactured by the defendant. The case was filed by Boteler, Mahoney & Gray. The case is 4:23-cv-00536, Pool et al v. Weyerhaeuser Company.

Real Estate

June 09, 2023, 7:06 PM

Plaintiffs

Allstate Vehicle And Property Insurance

Jana Pool

John Pool

defendants

Weyerhaeuser Company

defendant counsels

Perkins Coie

nature of claim: 385/over property damage arising from an allegedly faulty product