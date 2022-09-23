New Suit - Contract

Digital Realty Trust, a real estate investment company focused on data centers, and other defendants were hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Moya Law Firm on behalf of autonomous vehicle company Pony.ai Inc., contends that Pony.ai was under protest and duress when it paid the defendant for leased servers in accordance with an executed service order. According to the suit, which is partially redacted, Pony and Digital Realty entered into a service order for additional space, power and equipment in late 2019. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pony communicated its wishes to rescind the order and downsize to a smaller space and Digital gave repeated assurances 'that the request would be processed and approved.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-05428, Pony.ai, Inc. v. Digital Realty Trust Inc et al.

Real Estate

September 23, 2022, 8:12 AM