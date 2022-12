Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Fisher & Phillips on Monday removed an employment lawsuit against Lucid USA Inc. to Arizona District Court. The complaint, over the alleged failure to pay sick time, was filed by Jaburg & Wilk on behalf of Stefanos Pontikis. The case is 2:22-cv-02061, Pontikis v. Lucid USA Incorporated.

Automotive

December 07, 2022, 11:35 AM