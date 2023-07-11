New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Walter Kidde Portable Equipment Inc., doing business as Kidde Safety Equipment, and BRK Brands Inc., doing business as First Alert, were hit with a consumer class action on Monday in California Northern District Court in connection with the defendants' home smoke detectors. The complaint, brought by Eskovitz Law, contends that the defendants' smoke detectors cannot accurately be advertised as smoke detectors because the products use ionization technology. According to the suit, ionization technology cannot effectively detect smoke from smoldering fires, which is a particularly common and dangerous type of home fire. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-03436, Pons.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 11, 2023, 7:01 AM

Plaintiffs

Stephen Pons

Plaintiffs

Wilkinson Walsh

defendants

BRK Brands, Inc.

Walter Kidde Portable Equipment Inc.

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct