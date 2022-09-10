Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Perkins Coie on Friday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against Boeing to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, filed by the Nolan Law Group on behalf of Ponijan, individually and as personal representative of the Estate of Mulyadi P. Tamsir, accuses Boeing of manufacturing an aircraft with a defective automatic throttle computer which resulted in a Jan. 2021 Sriwijaya Air plane crash, presuming or confirming the death of 62 occupants. The case is 1:22-cv-04897, Ponijan et al v. The Boeing Company.

Aerospace & Defense

September 10, 2022, 9:15 AM