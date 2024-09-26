Who Got The Work

Kevin Simpson and James Randall of Winston & Strawn have stepped in to represent Comcast in a pending consumer class action. The case, filed Aug. 11 in Georgia Northern District Court by Kaufman PA, contends that the defendant placed pre-recorded debt collection phone calls to the plaintiff in violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge J.P. Boulee, is 1:24-cv-03553, Pond v. Comcast Cable Communications LLC.

Telecommunications

September 26, 2024, 9:44 AM

Plaintiffs

Travis Pond

Plaintiffs

Kaufman P.A.

Tristan Wade Gillespie

Defendants

Comcast Cable Communications LLC

defendant counsels

Wong Fleming

Winston & Strawn

Nature of Claim: 485/over alleged violation of the Telephone Consumer Protect Act