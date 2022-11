Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Jackson Lewis on Thursday removed a lawsuit against CalEnergy Operating Corp., a Berkshire Hathaway company, to California Southern District Court. The suit, over alleged disability-based employment discrimination and retaliation, was filed by Mills Sadat Dowlat on behalf of Alberto Ponce. The case is 3:22-cv-01808, Ponce v. CalEnergy Operating Corporation et al.

Energy

November 17, 2022, 8:30 PM