Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at McAngus Goudelock & Courie on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Nationwide to North Carolina Western District Court. The suit, for homeowners' policy claims, was filed by attorney Geoffrey Gilbert Esq. on behalf of Dalia Ponce and Roberto Ponce. The case is 3:23-cv-00494, Ponce et al v. Nationwide General Insurance Company.

Insurance

August 07, 2023, 6:13 PM

Plaintiffs

Dalia Ponce

Roberto Ponce

Plaintiffs

Law Offices Of Geoffrey Gilbert,p.A.

defendants

Nationwide General Insurance Company

defendant counsels

McAngus Goudelock Courie

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute