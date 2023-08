Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Locke Lord on Tuesday removed a foreclosure lawsuit against Fay Servicing and U.S. Bank to Texas Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Morales Walker PLLC on behalf of Jose Ponce and Susana Torres. The case is 3:23-cv-01708, Ponce et al v. Fay Servicing, LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

August 01, 2023, 6:36 PM

Plaintiffs

Jose Ponce

Susana Torres

Plaintiffs

Morales Walker PLLC

defendants

U.S. Bank National Association

Fay Servicing, LLC

defendant counsels

Locke Lord

nature of claim: 290/over claims related to real property