Who Got The Work

Deborah S. Birnbach and Jennifer Burns Luz of Goodwin Procter have stepped in as defense counsel to Peter J. Benevides, Noah Glass and Olo Inc., a company that develops digital ordering and delivery programs for restaurants, in a pending securities class action. The suit was filed Sept. 9 in New York Southern District Court by Saxena White. The complaint contends that Olo misled investors as to the company's success by citing active location figures that included Subway locations that would imminently cease using the company's services. Further, the complaint alleges that Olo failed to disclose that Subway would be ending its relationship with Olo. Scott + Scott and Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd represent the movants. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff, is 1:22-cv-08228, Pompano Beach Police and Firefighters Retirement System v. Olo Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

December 01, 2022, 11:12 AM