Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Victor Rane on Thursday removed a lawsuit against United Airlines and Alaska Airlines to California Northern District Court. The complaint was filed pro se by a plaintiff claiming that the defendants used an expired visa rather than her valid green card to issue her boarding pass, causing her to misrepresent her status to the U.S. government. The case is 3:22-cv-06278, Pomogaibo v. United Airlines, Inc. et al.