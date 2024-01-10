Pomerantz Lawyers to Spar With Proskauer Rose During Connect...

News From Law.com

Proskauer Rose entered an appearance for Lovesac Co., a furniture manufacturer, in a securities class action brought by Pomerantz in Connecticut on behalf of those who bought securities at allegedly "artificially inflated prices." According to the complaint, Lovesac allegedly "made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose" when it miscalculated freight and last mile shipping costs and the company's subpar disclosure and internal control regarding financial reporting.

Connecticut

January 10, 2024, 2:18 PM

