New Suit - Trade Secrets

Pace-O-Matic of Pennsylvania, which offers coin-operated video machines under the name 'Pennsylvania Skill,' filed a trade secrets lawsuit against BMM Testlabs and Peter Nikiper on Wednesday in Pennsylvania Middle District Court. The suit arises from a police seizure of three machines which were later examined by BMM Testlabs for potential violations of state gambling laws. According to the complaint, BMM Testlabs unlawfully attempted to access the source code of the machines, which were eventually returned to Pace-O-Matic under a court order. The suit was filed by Kleinbard LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00579, POM of Pennsylvania LLC v. BMM Testlabs et al.

Gaming & Esports

April 05, 2023, 6:26 PM

Plaintiffs

POM of Pennsylvania, LLC

Plaintiffs

Kleinbard LLC

Kleinbard, Bell & Brecker LLP

defendants

Bmm Testlabs

Does 1-50

Peter Nikiper

nature of claim: 880/