New Suit - Contract

Nestle was sued by Polypack Inc. for breach of contract on Tuesday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid invoices for sleeve-wrapping machinery, was filed by Carlos F. Gonzalez PA and the Law Offices of Guy A. Lewis. The case is 8:23-cv-00318, Polypack Inc. v. Nestle USA Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

February 14, 2023, 12:17 PM