New Suit - Patent

Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton filed a patent infringement lawsuit on behalf of TC Thiolon USA, a polyethylene fiber for synthetic grass manufacturer, in Texas Southern District Court on Monday. The complaint, which seeks to assert two patents pertaining to artificial fiber for use in an artificial grass sports field, takes aim at Bellin Outdoor Living Inc. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-02438, Polyloom Corporation of America d/b/a TC Thiolon USA v. Bellin Outdoor Living Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

July 03, 2023, 7:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Polyloom Corporation of America d/b/a TC Thiolon USA

Plaintiffs

Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton

defendants

Bellin Outdoor Living Inc.

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims