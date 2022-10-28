New Suit - Trademark

Polygon Studios Labs, a blockchain and NFT company, filed a trademark lawsuit against Polygon.io Inc. on Friday in Delaware District Court. The suit, brought by Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor and Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz, seeks a declaration that the plaintiff's use of the 'Polygon' mark for blockchain-related activities does not infringe any IP rights owned by the defendant, which uses the 'Polygon' mark in connection with financial data services. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01426, Polygon Studios Labs Inc. v. Polygon.io Inc.

Cryptocurrency

October 28, 2022, 5:11 PM