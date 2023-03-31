New Suit - Trademark

Vox Media was hit with a trademark infringement lawsuit Friday in California Central District Court. The court case was filed by Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz on behalf of blockchain software developer Polygon Labs and PT Services DMCC. The defendants allege that Vox has capriciously alternated between supporting the defendants' use of the POLYGON mark in the software development space and accusing the defendants of infringing the mark, which Vox uses in connection with a gaming and entertainment news website. The suit seeks a declaration that the defendants’ use of the POLYGON mark does not infringe on Vox’s trademark rights. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-02412, Polygon Labs Services (Delaware) Inc. et al v. Vox Media, LLC.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

March 31, 2023, 6:06 PM

Plaintiffs

Polygon Labs Services (Delaware) Inc.

PT Services Dmcc

Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz

defendants

Vox Media, LLC

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims