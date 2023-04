Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Economy Premier Assurance Co. d/b/a MetLife to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Hoffman, Sternberg, Karpf & Lynch on behalf of Lynette Polyansky, accuses MetLife of failing to settle Polyansky's underinsured motorist claims. The case is 2:23-cv-01526, Polyansky v. Economy Premier Assurance Company.

Insurance

April 21, 2023, 4:13 AM

Plaintiffs

Lynette Polyansky

defendants

Economy Premier Assurance Company

defendant counsels

Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute