New Suit - Employment Class Action

Southern Company, one of the nation's largest electricity producers, was hit with a wage-and-hour class action Friday in Georgia Northern District Court. The complaint was brought by Morgan & Morgan; Josephson Dunlap Law Firm; and Bruckner Burch PLLC on behalf of individuals employed by defendant as maintenance planners who contend that they were not paid for overtime hours worked. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-03647, Polson v. The Southern Company.

Energy

September 10, 2022, 8:17 AM