Polsinelli, Seyfarth Shaw Announce Partner News—and Other ...

Two Am Law 100 firms—Polsinelli and Seyfarth Shaw—recently announced new partner/shareholder hiring news. In a news release, Polsinelli announced the hiring of real estate finance attorneys Joshua F. Reif and Aleksandra Strang in Atlanta. Reif and Strang have joined the firm's real estate finance practice group as shareholders, continuing the firm's growth there. Both join Polsinelli from an Am Law 100 firm where they were partners in the real estate capital markets and corporate leveraged finance practices.

May 03, 2023, 5:09 PM

