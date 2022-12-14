Polsinelli Posts 20% Profit Gain This Year, Benefiting From ...

News From Law.com

After making significant gains in 2021, Polsinelli continued the trend this year, posting a 20% increase in profits ($1.69 million per equity partner) after a 27% increase last year, according to preliminary financial reporting by American Lawyer. The firm's fiscal year ended on Oct. 31. Polsinelli's results highlight that, even though demand was generally down in the industry and transactional practices cooled off in 2022, the majority of law firms in the Second 50 have still seen higher demand this year, according to the latest Citi Hildebrandt Client Advisory.

Legal Services - Large Law

December 14, 2022, 6:11 AM