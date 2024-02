News From Law.com

Polsinelli is making a big push to build out its cybersecurity data privacy team, hiring a nine-lawyer group, including four former practice leaders, from Maynard Nexsen in three cities. The Am Law 100 firm said Tuesday that four shareholders, one counsel, four associates and one technology consultant focused on cybersecurity are joining it in Birmingham, Alabama; Raleigh, North Carolina; and New York.

February 06, 2024, 11:08 AM

