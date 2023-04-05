Who Got The Work

Michael Cukor of McGeary Cukor and Diana C. Manning of Bressler, Amery & Ross have stepped in to defend Jungle Trading Company LLC, Augusto Simoes and Tropical Life Source LLC in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The court action was filed March 7 in New Jersey District Court by Wilson Elser on behalf of tropical fruit products wholesalers Bela Acai Polpas De Frutas Industria Ltd. and Polpa Sao Pedro Industria Comercio Ltd. The complaint contends that the defendants are using the plaintiffs' 'My Tropical Fruits' trademark without authorization. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Esther Salas, is 2:23-cv-01288, Polpa Sao Pedro Industria Comercio Ltd et al v. Jungle Trading Company, LLC et al.

Wholesalers

April 05, 2023, 10:23 AM

Plaintiffs

Bela Acai Polpas De Frutas Industria, Ltd.

Polpa Sao Pedro Industria Comercio Ltd

Wilson Elser

defendants

Augusto Simoes

Jungle Trading Company, LLC

Tropical Life Source LLC

defendant counsels

Bressler, Amery & Ross

Mcgeary Cukor

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims