New Suit - Consumer

Upstart, an AI-based consumer lending platform, and FMA Alliance were sued on Thursday in Florida Southern District Court for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The suit was brought by the Patti Zabaleta Law Group on behalf of Susan Polly. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-21687, Polly v. Upstart Network Inc. et al.

AI & Automation

May 04, 2023, 6:45 PM

Plaintiffs

Susan Polly

Plaintiffs

Patti Zabaleta Law Group

defendants

Upstart Network, Inc.

Fma Alliance Ltd

