New Suit - Class Action

Bursor & Fisher filed a consumer class action Tuesday in California Southern District Court against video hosting platform Vimeo.com Inc. The lawsuit alleges that Vimeo enrolls consumers in an automatic subscription renewal program without appropriate authorizations or disclosures in violation of California’s Automatic Renewal Law. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00602, Pollock v. Vimeo.com, Inc.

Internet & Social Media

April 05, 2023, 2:53 PM

