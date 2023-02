Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Chock Barhoum LLP on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Amica Mutual Insurance to Oregon District Court. The complaint, filed by Chenoweth Law Group, concerns personal umbrella liability claims by plaintiff David Pollock in connection with a landslide which occurred on his property. The case is 3:23-cv-00191, Pollock v. Amica Mutual Insurance Company.

Insurance

February 09, 2023, 3:33 PM