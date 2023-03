Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at McGuireWoods on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Bank of America to Maryland District Court. The suit, over the alleged fraudulent transfer of over $75,000, was filed by Herischi & Associates on behalf of Peruvian restaurant Pollo Cabana Inc. The case is 8:23-cv-00593, Pollo Cabana Inc. v. Bank of America, N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

March 08, 2023, 5:18 AM