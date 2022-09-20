New Suit - Contract

Tri-State Tournaments, the operator of a multi-day big game fishing tournament, was sued for breach of contract Tuesday in New York Eastern District Court by a fisherman who claims that he was wrongly deprived of a $200,000 cash prize. Edward Pollner, who is represented by K&L Gates, contends that the tournament wrongfully revoked his team's award in the 2022 Tri-State Canyon Shootout based on flawed polygraph tests. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-05623, Pollner v. Tri-State Tournaments, LLC.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

September 20, 2022, 7:06 PM