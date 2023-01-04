Removed To Federal Court

Receivables Performance Management on Tuesday removed a data breach class action to Washington Western District Court. The suit, which accuses defendants of failing to implement adequate data security measures, arises from an Oct. 2022 breach impacting the personal identifiable information of consumers. The suit is backed by Brothers Smith LLP and Cole & Van Note. Receivables is represented by Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani. The case is 2:23-cv-00006, Pollitt v. Receivables Performance Management, LLC.

Business Services

January 04, 2023, 6:50 AM