Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Locke Lord on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against US Bank to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, for claims under the Real Estate Settlement Procedures Act, was filed by Fergeso Skipper P.A. on behalf of Dawn M. Pollastrini and Matthew J. Pollastrini. The case is 2:23-cv-00074, Pollastrini et al v. U.S. Bank National Association.