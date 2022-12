Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Dinsmore & Shohl on Thursday removed a lawsuit against UPS to New York Southern District Court. The complaint, over alleged employment law breaches, was filed pro se by Robert B. Pollas. The case is 1:22-cv-10207, Pollas v. United Parcel Service, Inc., a Delaware Corporation.

Transportation & Logistics

December 02, 2022, 10:48 AM