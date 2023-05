Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Kean Miller on Monday removed a product liability lawsuit against Honeywell International and Resideo Technologies, a smart home and security devices company, to Texas Northern District Court. The complaint, pertaining to an allegedly faulty thermostat, was filed by the Noteboom Law Firm on behalf of Rachelle Pollard-Fore. The case is 4:23-cv-00501, Pollard-Fore v. Resideo Technologies, LLC.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

May 22, 2023, 4:11 PM

Plaintiffs

Rachelle Pollard-Fore

Plaintiffs

Noteboom The Law Firm

defendants

Honeywell International Inc

Resideo Technologies, LLC

defendant counsels

Kean Miller

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims