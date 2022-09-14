New Suit - Contract

Okulos, an online eyeglass business in Brazil, was hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Wednesday in New York Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman on behalf of Pollafko Inc. and other plaintiffs over the disputed terms of Pollafko's acquisition of Okulos. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-05497, Pollafko Inc. et al. v. Okulos Comercio Varejista de Produtos Opticos LTDA et al.

September 14, 2022, 4:22 PM