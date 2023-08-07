Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Friday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology and Donald Matthew to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by the Wright Employment Lawyers on behalf of an aircraft mechanic student, who is part of the LGBTQ+ community, who claims that she was subjected to sexual harassment, assault and battery by a male instructor while attending the program. The case is 2:23-cv-06388, Polk v. Spartan Education Group, LLC et al.

Education

August 07, 2023, 5:08 AM

Plaintiffs

Ashley Polk

defendants

Donald Matthew

Spartan Education Group, LLC

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 448/over alleged civil rights violations