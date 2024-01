Who Got The Work

Allison J. Maynard of Wilson Elser has entered an appearance for Sensio Inc. in a pending product liability lawsuit. The action was filed Nov. 30 in Texas Northern District Court by Watts Guerra LLP on behalf of Alania Polk, who contends that she was severely burned after using a defective Bella 8-quart electric pressure cooker. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Ed Kinkeade, is 3:23-cv-02638, Polk v. Sensio Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 15, 2024, 10:26 AM

Plaintiffs

Alania Polk

Plaintiffs

Watts Guerra Craft LLP

Thompson Law LLP

defendants

Sensio Inc

Sensio, Inc. d/b/a Made By Gather

defendant counsels

Wilson Elser

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims