New Suit - Consumer

Thor Industries, a manufacturer of recreational vehicles, and other defendants were hit with a breach-of-warranty lawsuit on Aug. 8 in Indiana Northern District Court for claims under the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act. The court action was filed by the Burdge Law Office on behalf of owners of a Challenger 35MQ recreational vehicle who contend that the vehicle burst into flames. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00748, Polivka et al v. Thor Motor Coach Inc et al.

Automotive

August 08, 2023, 5:53 PM

Plaintiffs

Shannon Polivka

Vincent Polivka

Burdge Law Office Co Lpa

defendants

Thor Motor Coach Inc

Cheng USA, Inc.

Firefly Integrations, LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract