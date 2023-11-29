Political Endorsement Gets Marshall, Texas Judge Public Admo...

News From Law.com

The State Commission on Judicial Conduct recently issued a public admonishment to former Harrison County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2 Judge Clarice Watkins. Watkins had held the office since 2013 but in 2021 announced she would not run for reelection. Her term expired December 2022. During 2021, however, Watkins made public endorsements in the Marshall News Messenger and on her Facebook page for Demish Crawford. Crawford, a clerk in Judge Watkins' office, ran as the Democratic Party candidate.

November 29, 2023, 4:25 PM

