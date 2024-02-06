Who Got The Work

Duane Morris partners Michael H. Gibson and Walter A. Saurack have stepped in as defense counsel to Oppenheimer & Co. in a pending securities lawsuit. The complaint, filed Jan. 2 in New York Eastern District Court by J. Iandolo Law on behalf of Dimitry Polishchuk, accuses Michael Makowenskyj, a former Suffolk County police officer turned entrepreneur, of engaging in a Ponzi-like scheme by fraudulently inducing the plaintiff into investing $50,000 in alleged million dollar entity, Boom Cups Holding. According to the suit, Makowenskyj purportedly represented that celebrities such as, former professional baseball player Johnny Damon and boxer Floyd Mayweather were 'special advisors' to his founding entities. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Natasha C. Merle, is 2:24-cv-00001, Polishchuk v. Makowenskyj et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

February 06, 2024, 7:50 AM

