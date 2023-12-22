Who Got The Work

Edmund Polubinski, Marie Killmond and Patrick Blakemore of Davis Polk & Wardwell have stepped in to represent UiPath, a software developer focused on automating repetitive workflows, and the company's directors and officers in a pending shareholder derivative suit. The action, filed Nov. 30 in New York Eastern District Court by Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman and the Brown Law Firm, accuses the defendants of engaging in various misconduct, including subjecting the company to a pending federal securities fraud class action lawsuit and causing the company to spend over $10.5 million to repurchase its own common stock at artificially inflated prices. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Cheryl L. Pollak, is 1:23-cv-08810, Polilingua Limited v. Dines et al.

AI & Automation

December 22, 2023, 8:21 AM

Plaintiffs

Polilingua Limited

Polilingua Limited

Plaintiffs

The Brown Law Firm, P.C.

defendants

Uipath, Inc.

Uipath, Inc.

Ashim Gupta

Ashim Gupta

Carl Eschenbach

Carl Eschenbach

Daniel Dines

Daniel Dines

Daniel Springer

Daniel Springer

Jennifer Tejada

Jennifer Tejada

Laela Sturdy

Laela Sturdy

Michael Gordon

Michael Gordon

Philippe Botteri

Philippe Botteri

Richard P. Wong

Richard P. Wong

defendant counsels

Davis Polk & Wardwell

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws