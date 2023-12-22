Edmund Polubinski, Marie Killmond and Patrick Blakemore of Davis Polk & Wardwell have stepped in to represent UiPath, a software developer focused on automating repetitive workflows, and the company's directors and officers in a pending shareholder derivative suit. The action, filed Nov. 30 in New York Eastern District Court by Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman and the Brown Law Firm, accuses the defendants of engaging in various misconduct, including subjecting the company to a pending federal securities fraud class action lawsuit and causing the company to spend over $10.5 million to repurchase its own common stock at artificially inflated prices. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Cheryl L. Pollak, is 1:23-cv-08810, Polilingua Limited v. Dines et al.
AI & Automation
December 22, 2023, 8:21 AM